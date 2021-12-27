NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cases of COVID-19 among children in New York are leading to an “uptick” in hospitalizations, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said Monday.
“On Friday, the health department released a communication to health workers, principally pediatricians, called a ‘health alert,'” said Bassett. “It pointed out that we’d observed an uptick in pediatric admissions concentrated in the New York City area, where there was an increase of about four fold.”READ MORE: Crystals Installed On Times Square New Year's Eve Ball
The numbers still don’t point to an “epidemic” of the virus among children, Bassett said. The statistics, according to her, include children who tested positive before entering the hospital and some after they were already admitted.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
From Dec. 5-11, there were 70 new pediatric hospitalizations statewide, including 22 in the city.
From Dec. 12-18, there were 104 new pediatric hospitalizations statewide, including 43 in the city.
From Dec. 19-23, the state recorded 184 new pediatric hospitalizations, including 109 in the city.READ MORE: New York City Racial Justice Commission Votes To Put 3 Proposals On 2022 General Election Ballot
As of Dec. 24, none of the children ages 5-11 who were hospitalized were vaccinated, Bassett said.
“Our vaccination rates among 5-to-11-year-olds remain disappointingly low,” she said. “It’s clear that vaccination really reduces the chance of severe illness. Boosting, if you’re eligible for it, really adds to that.”
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
“The numbers that we gave on pediatric admissions weren’t intended to make it seem that children were having an epidemic of infection,” Bassett added. “It really was to motivate pediatricians and families to seek the protection of vaccination.”MORE NEWS: New Testing Sites, Vaccine Mandates Highlight New York City's Efforts To Fight Spread Of Omicron Variant
Gov. Hochul said her administration is encouraging the FDA to approve the COVID vaccine for children under 5 years old.