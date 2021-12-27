LEONIA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Several locations in New Jersey are ramping up their efforts to deal with the spread of COVID.
Monday, the mayor of Newark signed an executive order that will require proof of vaccination in order for people to enter many establishments, and Bergen County is expanding testing.READ MORE: New York Health Officials Note 'Uptick' In Pediatric COVID Hospitalizations
As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, a testing site in Leonia is just one several locations opening this week.
The effort is one of several taking place in the state in order to deal with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
Testing sites require making an appointment. To do so, CLICK HERE.
The locations in Bergen County Monday include:
- Overpeck Park, 40 Fort Lee Rd. Leonia, NJ
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Cresskill Senior Center, 38 Spring St. Cresskill, NJ
4 p.m. – 7 p.m,
On Tuesday, there will be a testing site at Ramapo College, 505 Ramapo Valley Rd. (Pavilion Dining) Mahwah from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
On Wednedsay:
- Ramapo College, 505 Ramapo Valley Rd. (Pavilion Dining) Mahwah, NJ
11 a.m. – 2 p.m
- Conlon Hall, 18 North William St., Bergenfield, NJ
10am-3pm
At the testing line in Leonia, residents are armed with appointments, and eager for their tests.
“I was next to someone who tested positive… a little nervous,” said LIsa Mendelson.
“And I was exposed to her,” Rob Mendelson said.READ MORE: New Testing Sites, Vaccine Mandates Highlight New York City's Efforts To Fight Spread Of Omicron Variant
The new location is one of several opening this week in Bergen County to deal with an uptick in cases.
Meantime, with a three day positivity rate of 27%, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is signing an executive order that requires anyone older than 5 to show proof of vaccination to enter certain establishments. Starting on Friday, those attending a public New Year’s event will have to show they are vaccinated, and by January 10, anyone entering most facilities must show proof of at least one dose and then be fully vaccinated three weeks later.
The order applies to:
- Restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, including taverns, coffee shops and fast-food establishments that have seating
- Breweries, wineries, and distillery tasting rooms
- Mixed-use facilities
- Food courts
- Indoor entertainment establishments, including nightclubs, hookah bars, pool and billiard halls, and cigar bars
- Concert, and sporting venues
- Movie theatres
- Bowling alleys
- Indoor exercise and recreational establishments, including exercise facilities, dance, yoga, and Pilates studios
- Any facilities used for group fitness classes
- Indoor event and meeting establishments, including hotel common rooms, banquet halls, conference centers meeting facilities, convention centers, auditoriums
- Shared work facilities
The mayor says there are exceptions to the rule, which includes:
- Houses of worship
- Grocery stores, farmer’s markets, and food service establishments providing charitable food services
- Pharmacies, medical offices, urgent care centers, or hospitals
- Hardware stores, and retail establishments where people tend to be in motion and not standing or seated in close proximity to others for long periods of time
- Private meeting spaces in residences or office buildings
- Governmental facilities; warming and cooling centers, day service facilities for homeless persons, shelters serving homeless persons or victims of domestic violence
- Election polling places
- Other facilities as exempted by the Department of Health
Residents and businesses are reacting. At Central Restaurant, manager Ronnie Parnmakis says they will follow the order, but worries business will be impacted.
‘it might be difficult to enforce to be honest, ’cause there’s always people who are against it, and they’re going to want to come in,” Parnmakis said.
Residents are split.
“I don’t think that’s fair. We’re taxpayers,” said Newark resident Marion Anthony. “I don’t think you should force anyone.”
“It’s important to be vaccinated for everyone for children for the family. We gotta do what we gotta do,” another person said.
Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.