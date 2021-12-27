LEONIA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Several locations in New Jersey are ramping up their efforts to deal with the spread of COVID.

Monday, the mayor of Newark signed an executive order that will require proof of vaccination in order for people to enter many establishments, and Bergen County is expanding testing.

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, a testing site in Leonia is just one several locations opening this week.

The effort is one of several taking place in the state in order to deal with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Testing sites require making an appointment. To do so, CLICK HERE.

The locations in Bergen County Monday include:

Overpeck Park, 40 Fort Lee Rd. Leonia, NJ

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cresskill Senior Center, 38 Spring St. Cresskill, NJ

4 p.m. – 7 p.m,

On Tuesday, there will be a testing site at Ramapo College, 505 Ramapo Valley Rd. (Pavilion Dining) Mahwah from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

On Wednedsay:

Ramapo College, 505 Ramapo Valley Rd. (Pavilion Dining) Mahwah, NJ

11 a.m. – 2 p.m

11 a.m. – 2 p.m Conlon Hall, 18 North William St., Bergenfield, NJ

10am-3pm

At the testing line in Leonia, residents are armed with appointments, and eager for their tests.

“I was next to someone who tested positive… a little nervous,” said LIsa Mendelson.

“And I was exposed to her,” Rob Mendelson said.

The new location is one of several opening this week in Bergen County to deal with an uptick in cases.

Meantime, with a three day positivity rate of 27%, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is signing an executive order that requires anyone older than 5 to show proof of vaccination to enter certain establishments. Starting on Friday, those attending a public New Year’s event will have to show they are vaccinated, and by January 10, anyone entering most facilities must show proof of at least one dose and then be fully vaccinated three weeks later.

The order applies to:

Restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, including taverns, coffee shops and fast-food establishments that have seating

Breweries, wineries, and distillery tasting rooms

Mixed-use facilities

Food courts

Indoor entertainment establishments, including nightclubs, hookah bars, pool and billiard halls, and cigar bars

Concert, and sporting venues

Movie theatres

Bowling alleys

Indoor exercise and recreational establishments, including exercise facilities, dance, yoga, and Pilates studios

Any facilities used for group fitness classes

Indoor event and meeting establishments, including hotel common rooms, banquet halls, conference centers meeting facilities, convention centers, auditoriums

Shared work facilities

The mayor says there are exceptions to the rule, which includes:

Houses of worship

Grocery stores, farmer’s markets, and food service establishments providing charitable food services

Pharmacies, medical offices, urgent care centers, or hospitals

Hardware stores, and retail establishments where people tend to be in motion and not standing or seated in close proximity to others for long periods of time

Private meeting spaces in residences or office buildings

Governmental facilities; warming and cooling centers, day service facilities for homeless persons, shelters serving homeless persons or victims of domestic violence

Election polling places

Other facilities as exempted by the Department of Health

Residents and businesses are reacting. At Central Restaurant, manager Ronnie Parnmakis says they will follow the order, but worries business will be impacted.

‘it might be difficult to enforce to be honest, ’cause there’s always people who are against it, and they’re going to want to come in,” Parnmakis said.

Residents are split.

“I don’t think that’s fair. We’re taxpayers,” said Newark resident Marion Anthony. “I don’t think you should force anyone.”

“It’s important to be vaccinated for everyone for children for the family. We gotta do what we gotta do,” another person said.

Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.