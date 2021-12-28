NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The jury in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial has begun a fourth full day of deliberations.
There's no sign a verdict is near.
Monday, the jury requested some trial transcripts.
They also asked for the definition of “enticement.”
Maxwell is charged with grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Her lawyers say she has been a made a scapegoat after Epstein committed suicide in 2019.