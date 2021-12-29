CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Hundreds of flights are grounded again Wednesday as airlines deal with staff shortages.

Wednesday morning, Newark Liberty International Airport was reporting 50 cancellations.

John F. Kennedy International Airport was reporting 16, and LaGuardia had seven.

That’s according to the website FlightAware.com.

