New Year, New MayorWatch Eric Adams' First Address To New Yorkers
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest COVID numbers in New York continue to break records.

More than 85,000 people tested positive across the state Friday, and the positivity rate remains at 22%.

Experts say the Omicron variant is exploding at unprecedented speed, and they expect that to continue through January.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

CBSNewYork Team