ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A judge has dismissed the misdemeanor forcible touching charge against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It was the only criminal charge filed against Cuomo, who resigned in the wake of a devastating report by Attorney General Letitia James found he sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo made a virtual appearance for the dismissal, and appeared on camera only briefly. He wore a black mask.

“We have reviewed all of the available evidence and concluded we cannot successfully secure a conviction in this case,” assistant district attorney Jennifer McCanney said.

Judge Holly Trexler said: “This court is acutely aware of the fact that the district attorney’s office has unfettered discretion to determine whether to prosecute a particular person or case.”

The dismissal of the charge, which accused Cuomo of groping an aide in the executive mansion in 2020, removes what had been seen as the most serious legal threat to the Democrat.

Former assistant Brittany Commisso said Cuomo groped her in the Executive Mansion in Albany.

“He put his hand up my blouse and cupped by breast over my bra. I exactly remember looking down, seeing his hand, which is a large hand, thinking to myself, ‘Oh, my God, this is happening,'” Commisso said last summer.

Cuomo insisted he never touched the 33-year-old former staffer.

“That never happened.. Let’s just, you know, at one point there has to be a little reality to touch a woman’s breast and make myself vulnerable to a woman for such an accusation. I am 63 years old. I have been in every public office, state, federal. Numerous people have tried to set me up. I am always wary of people. I have phenomenal precautions,” Cuomo said.

The misdemeanor complaint was filed by the local sheriff in October, two months after Cuomo resigned from office.

He could still potentially face lawsuits over his conduct if his accusers choose to take him to court.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares told Trexler this week that although the aide was credible, and some evidence supported her account, he believed he couldn’t win a conviction in court.

Commisso criticized the decision to dismiss the charges.

“My disappointing experience of re-victimization with the failure to prosecute a serial sexual abuser, no matter what degree the crime committed, yet again sadly highlights the reason victims are afraid to come forward, especially against people in power,” Commisso said in a statement to the Times Union of Albany.

Soares, in a radio interview Friday, noted that the attorney general’s inquiry didn’t have the same legal requirements as a criminal case, and he said prosecutors can’t be swayed by public sentiment or “passions.”

“It’s not for me to engage in any kind of debate with those who aren’t equipped with as much information or the obligations that I have. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but there’s only one person with a burden of proof, and that’s me,” he told the WAMC/Northeast Public Radio network.

“I think the more dangerous position is to have a person in my position who will move forward, press forward, with cases because of fear of public backlash,” he added.

Soares became the third district attorney to formally decline to prosecute Cuomo. The other two cases related to charges he inappropriately touched a female state trooper assigned to his protective detail.

The Albany prosecutor dropped the case, even though there may have been some small cracks in his assertions.

Cuomo’s top aide and one of his chief defenders, secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa, told state investigators that while Cuomo told her he didn’t grope Commisso, “He did not deny that he hugged her.”

