NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Most of the people who escaped Sunday’s deadly Bronx fire spent the night in hotel rooms.

The Red Cross turned Tapco School on Folin Street into an emergency center to provide food and supplies for the families displaced. Elected officials will be there at 11 a.m. Monday to announce recovery and assistance efforts for the victims.

Frantz Sannon frantically searched for his 75 and 76-year-old parents, who live on the fourth floor. He checked area hospitals before finding them at the Red Cross shelter down the block.

“Oh man, I’m just overwhelmed right now. I was thinking of the worst,” he said.

Residents said their worst fears were overwhelming.

“I said, ‘OK, we’re going to die.’ It’s not easy,” said Guillermo Sanchez, who lives on the 12th floor.

Sanchez opened his door, saw thick black smoke and closed it. He and his neighbor Mohamed Trawalley didn’t know if they would make it out alive.

“When I clear my throat, all I see if black mucus. It was so serious, I never see anything like it before,” Trawalley said.

Firefighters knocked on every unit to tell tenants it was OK to leave.

Michael Joseph said he had to hold onto the stairwell wall to make it from the sixth floor to the laundry room, where he found a mother and her kids and got them first aid.

“One passed out, the other had injuries to the head, and the other little girl had injuries to her body,” said Joseph.

Late Sunday night, some tenants were able to retrieve their pets and essentials. They boarded MTA buses to nearby hotels, where they were put up for the night.

“Some clothes, jackets, sneakers, pants for kids, adults,” volunteer Almida Velasquez said.

Good Samaritans donated food, clothing and toiletries. But the city said going forward, the most effective way to give is cash.

“We are not accepting any type of physical donations, due to COVID,” said Christina Farrell, first deputy commissioner of New York City’s Office of Emergency Management.

The mayor’s office established a fund for the victims, and Bronx elected officials will be announcing recovery assistance and aid for victims and families.

The Red Cross is also setting up another site at Monroe College, where it will be providing meals and other essentials.

