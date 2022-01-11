NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx apartment building fire has raised concerns about the use of space heaters.

But with bone-chilling temperatures and little to no heat in some buildings, many residents say they are left with few other options, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Tuesday.

“The ice box, this is like a freezer box in here,” Carol George said, referring to her bedroom. “I plug in this electric heater on the bed to let it warm, a heated blanket, and then I will put my heater on, my space heater.”

READ MORE: Source: Several Space Heaters Were In Bronx Apartment Where Deadly Blaze Started, Including One That Ran For Several Days

George, of Melrose, said the building turns the radiators on and off sporadically, often forcing her to seek other ways to stay warm.

“You can see I taped it, myself,” George said.

To keep the draft out, she taped plastic and Red Cross blankets to the window.

“We are freezing. We are humans. Even the animals get better treatment than some of us that are tenants,” George said.

READ MORE: Vigils Planned For Victims Of Bronx High-Rise Fire, As FDNY Investigation Focuses On Self-Closing Doors

George is not alone. A map obtained by CBS2 shows dark red in areas with the highest number of people using supplemental heating in their homes in 2017, with a concentration of more than 20% in northern Manhattan and the Bronx.

“Unfortunately, in New York City and in many other places, tenants need to enforce their own rights,” said Stephanie Costa, senior staff attorney for Bronx Legal Services.

From Oct. 1 to May 31, when the outside temperatures dip, landlords are required to keep the temperature inside at 68 degrees during the day and 62 degrees at night.

“Call 311 not just once, call them more than once. Call them on cold days,” Costa said.

READ MORE: In Wake Of Deadly Bronx Blaze, FDNY Offers Safety Guidance To Residents Living In Fireproof And Non-Fireproof Buildings

George said she documents her numerous calls to 311, but added, still, nothing has changed. So when investigating Sunday’s apartment building fire in Fordham Heights, Rep. Ritchie Torres said, “We have to address both the immediate and deeper causes of the fire.”

The investigation cannot stop at answering if a space heater was to blame, but also question if residents had any other choice.

The city is aware of the complaints at George’s apartment complex and has issued management an order to repair, according to its website.

CBS2’s calls to the management office were not returned.