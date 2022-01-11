NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday urged families to get their kids vaccinated, as more children are hospitalized with COVID.
“Ninety-one percent of 5 to 11-year-olds newly admitted to hospitals are unvaccinated,” the governor told reporters. “It doesn’t have to be that way. Unnecessary, preventable. That’s what we’re going to keep talking about, is how to make sure that we get our kids protected.”READ MORE: Westchester Reopening COVID Vaccination Site To Combat 'Explosion' Of Cases, Latimer Says
The governor announced the state’s “Vax to Kid” ad campaign to help boost vaccination rates.READ MORE: COVID FAQ: How Long Does Immunity From Booster Shot Last? What's Driving Omicron Spike?
Hochul also said the state will stop its contact tracing program, saying the number of cases amid the Omicron surge makes tracing impossible.MORE NEWS: Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Targeting Omicron Will Be Ready In March
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here