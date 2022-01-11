Temperature DiveColdest Temperatures In 3 Years Impacting Our Area; Tips To Stay Safe
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, COVID Vaccine, Health, Kathy Hochul, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday urged families to get their kids vaccinated, as more children are hospitalized with COVID.

“Ninety-one percent of 5 to 11-year-olds newly admitted to hospitals are unvaccinated,” the governor told reporters. “It doesn’t have to be that way. Unnecessary, preventable. That’s what we’re going to keep talking about, is how to make sure that we get our kids protected.”

READ MORE: Westchester Reopening COVID Vaccination Site To Combat 'Explosion' Of Cases, Latimer Says

The governor announced the state’s “Vax to Kid” ad campaign to help boost vaccination rates.

READ MORE: COVID FAQ: How Long Does Immunity From Booster Shot Last? What's Driving Omicron Spike?

Hochul also said the state will stop its contact tracing program, saying the number of cases amid the Omicron surge makes tracing impossible.

MORE NEWS: Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Targeting Omicron Will Be Ready In March

COVID VACCINE

CBSNewYork Team