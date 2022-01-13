NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday he is considering a remote learning option for New York City schools.

He said his administration is working with the United Federation of Teachers to finalize the plan.

“We will find the right way to educate our children in a very safe environment, and if we’re able to put in place a temporary remote option, we’re welcome to do so with the partnership of my good friend Michael Mulgrew,” he said Thursday.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

During a meeting Thursday with the Chancellor’s Parent Advisory Council, Schools Chancellor David Banks said, in part, “If I could figure out a way to do a remote option starting tomorrow, I would. It’s not quite as simple as that because you have to negotiate this stuff with the unions. … My goal is to create an option that will take us at the very least to the end of the school year.”

Adams once again reiterated schools remain the safest place for students, but acknowledged some families have concerns. The city reported 76% of students attended school on Wednesday, but acknowledged that number was only preliminary.

“We do have to be honest that there’s a substantial number of children, for whatever reason, parents are not bringing them to school. I have to make sure our children are educated,” he said.

Students staged a walk out of Brooklyn Technical High School on Tuesday over concerns about COVID.