By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will not run for governor of New York this year.

De Blasio made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday morning.

De Blasio had long been considered a possible challenger to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“No, I am not going to be running for the governor in New York state. But I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York,” de Blasio said.

The announcement comes as a new Siena poll found Hochul is comfortably in the lead of potential Democratic contenders. The same poll showed de Blasio trailing Hochul by more than 34%.

