NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will not run for governor of New York this year.
De Blasio made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday morning.
De Blasio had long been considered a possible challenger to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
READ MORE: 2 Dead After Car Lands In New Jersey Pond
I am not going to be running for Governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York. pic.twitter.com/cBZ03BpO0s
— Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) January 18, 2022
"No, I am not going to be running for the governor in New York state. But I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York," de Blasio said.
The announcement comes as a new Siena poll found Hochul is comfortably in the lead of potential Democratic contenders. The same poll showed de Blasio trailing Hochul by more than 34%.