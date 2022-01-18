EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — All nine of the New York Giants general manager candidates have been interviewed and the organization is now onto a second round with the finalists.

As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports, one candidate we know on that list is Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen. He was the first of the candidates to interview via Zoom, and Tuesday morning, he was at the facility for a live interview.

Schoen played a part in building a roster that has reached the playoffs four of the past five seasons after missing the playoffs 17 straight before he arrived.

He doesn’t have any ties to the Giants but was a scout for the great Bill Parcells when he was in the Miami Dolphins front office.

New York plans to bring back Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles on Wednesday.

It’s not immediately known whether any of the other nine men the Giants interviewed would be getting a second interview.

The Giants GM job has been open since Dave Gettleman retired a week ago Monday, after the team finished its fourth straight losing season under the 70-year-old.

Coach Joe Judge was fired the following day, after posting a 4-13 record this past season and 10-23 in two years.

The first job for the new general manager will be to hire a head coach.

