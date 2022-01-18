NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City students returned to school Tuesday, as the city and teachers union continue to discuss a remote learning option.

“Our schools are going to remain open. We are not going to do anything that is going to stop our children from coming into schools,” Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday morning.

The mayor and schools chancellor insist classrooms are the safest place for children during the pandemic. They said there’s still no deal on a remote option.

“Our exploration of anything remote is to target the children who are infected, and we want to isolate them. That is our conversation with the UFT and others to look at exploring — those are our target groups,” Adams said. “But it is not just to send a signal out, if you don’t want to come to school, don’t come to school. No, our schools are open.”

Schools have been experiencing high absentee rates, so the Department of Education revised its attendance policy, allowing some kids to receive their work online.

Under the updated policy, students who don’t show up — even if they are not sick or in quarantine — will not be marked absent, as long as they meet with their teachers online and get their materials over the computer.

“There’s been a longstanding policy, which precedes this administration, that allows for students who have tested positive and who are quarantining to receive a level of asynchronous kind of assignments. Essentially what that means is teachers would post assignments online, offer up a certain number of office hours — we’re paying the teachers for that additional level of work,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said. “We offered up a little bit more clarification and an option for some more students to take advantage of that policy, if the teachers in those individual schools are so inclined.”

Meanwhile, school officials are working to find out why kids are staying home.

The latest average attendance was 75%, with some schools like P.S. 5 in Upper Manhattan at nearly 63%, and P.S. 173 at almost 59%.

A spokesperson for the school district it’s trying to make things more simple for families.

“Focused on working with our labor partners, students and families regarding how we can be the most flexible in providing an education to every student,” the spokesperson said.