NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are renewed calls for increased safety measures in the subway system after a woman was pushed in front of a train in Times Square.
Janno Lieber, the acting chair and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, pointed Tuesday to the increased number of patrols in stations and on trains.
"The PD, under Keechant Sewell's leadership, is moving aggressively with what they said, which is put cops on the platforms and on the trains, and that is going to make a huge difference, and, there are already, additionally, cops coming from the top side at surface level patrols into the stations and that is a good thing," Lieber said.
The latest police data shows transit crime citywide is up 41% over the last month, and up 65% so far this year.
