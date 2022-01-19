CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Connecticut, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New Jersey, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest COVID statistics in the Tri-State Area are looking optimistic.

New York state currently has an 11.49% positivity rate, down from 12.48% Tuesday. Just over 12,000 people are in the hospital with COVID.

New Jersey’s positivity rate is 23.33%. In New Jersey, there were 5,204 hospitalizations. Most are confirmed to be COVID positive, but 52 patients’ diagnoses are under investigation.

Connecticut’s rate is 16.55%. In Connecticut, there are 1,805 hospitalized COVID patients.

While the number of cases may be declining, people are still dying from the coronavirus.

There were 165 COVID deaths in New York on Tuesday and New Jersey reported 145 new lab-confirmed deaths.

Connecticut reports its data once a week, on Thursdays. As of last Thursday, there were 161 deaths.

CBSNewYork Team