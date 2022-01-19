NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest COVID statistics in the Tri-State Area are looking optimistic.
New York state currently has an 11.49% positivity rate, down from 12.48% Tuesday. Just over 12,000 people are in the hospital with COVID.READ MORE: Residents Living In Multi-Family Homes Running Into Issues Getting Their Fed-Issued At-Home COVID Tests Through USPS
New Jersey’s positivity rate is 23.33%. In New Jersey, there were 5,204 hospitalizations. Most are confirmed to be COVID positive, but 52 patients’ diagnoses are under investigation.
Connecticut’s rate is 16.55%. In Connecticut, there are 1,805 hospitalized COVID patients.READ MORE: Congressional House Hearing Held To Discuss COVID's Impact On Arts Industry
While the number of cases may be declining, people are still dying from the coronavirus.
There were 165 COVID deaths in New York on Tuesday and New Jersey reported 145 new lab-confirmed deaths.MORE NEWS: Acacia Network Chief Medical Officer Offers Insight On COVID's Impact In The Bronx
Connecticut reports its data once a week, on Thursdays. As of last Thursday, there were 161 deaths.