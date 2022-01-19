NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City students returned to school Tuesday, as the city and teachers union continued to discuss a possible remote learning option.
Mayor Eric Adams stressed in-person learning will continue no matter what.READ MORE: Timeline: Snow Expected To Blanket The Tri-State Area Thursday Morning
As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, there was confusion Tuesday about guidance sent out last week. Some parents thought it meant more flexible remote learning options were coming, but the mayor continues to say schools are the safest place to be.
The city said out of 25,000 recent tests only 1% were positive.
“I don’t want anyone to get this mixed up. Our schools are going to remain open. We are not going to do anything that is going to stop our children from coming into schools,” Adams said Tuesday morning.
Watch: Mayor Adams Discusses Schools During COVID-19 Press Conference
The clarification came as a relief for some.
“Stay in school,” one father said. “That’s the best option, because I have to go to work every day.”
“It just doesn’t feel right to be remote,” a fifth grader added. “Going online and stuff like that is really hard.”READ MORE: Biden Administration To Give Out 400 Million Free N95 Masks
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC’s COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
“There’s been a longstanding policy, which precedes this administration, that allows for students who have tested positive and who are quarantining to receive a level of asynchronous kind of assignments. Essentially what that means is teachers would post assignments online, offer up a certain number of office hours — we’re paying the teachers for that additional level of work,” said Banks. “We offered up a little bit more clarification and an option for some more students to take advantage of that policy, if the teachers in those individual schools are so inclined.”
“Our exploration of anything remote is to target the children who are infected, and we want to isolate them. That is our conversation with the UFT and others to look at exploring. Those are our target groups,” Adams added. “But it is not just to send a signal out, ‘If you don’t want to come to school, don’t come to school.’ No, our schools are open.”
Banks said attendance is steadily increasing and has gone up 10% in the new year.MORE NEWS: Gas Eyed As Cause Of House Explosion That Killed 1 Woman, Injured 8 Others In The Bronx
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Jan. 18