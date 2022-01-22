DEVELOPING STORYNYPD Officer Jason Rivera Fatally Shot, Officer Wilbert Mora Critically Injured Responding To Harlem Domestic Dispute
WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new COVID vaccine mega site opens Saturday in Passaic County, New Jersey.

It’s located at the Preakness Shopping Center on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne.

The mega site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The site will operate from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Appointments can be made on Passaic County’s website. Walk-ins are accepted.

Vaccinations at this site are only available to New Jersey residents.

