NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is mourning the death of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, who was shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem.

Rivera’s partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, is fighting for his life at Harlem Hospital.

Rivera, 22, was new to the force.

“I am struggling to find the words to express the tragedy we are enduring. We’re mourning, and we are angry,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Rivera and Mora responded to a call from a mother arguing with her son Friday evening. The woman’s son, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, shot the officers, police said.

“The pain their families are experiencing is not something anyone can put into words,” Sewell said.

The NYPD tweeted early Saturday, “We mourn the loss of a hero officer – a son, husband and friend.”

Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend. Only 22 years old, Police Officer Jason Rivera was murdered in the line of duty. We vow to #NeverForget Jason as his fellow Finest vow to honor his tremendous legacy of service & the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/5zsx45XiM4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022

“We had the privilege to pray with this family. I asked you to pray for them too. Please pray for our officer that lies in his hospital bed fighting for his life,” Sewell said.

“Right now, every mother in this city feels the loss that this family is experiencing,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

“My thoughts are with the family who answered the phone to receive the news they’ve always dreaded: that their loved one, who had sworn to protect and serve New Yorkers by joining the NYPD, will not be coming home,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “I am praying for the recovery of his partner, the officer who is fighting for his life, and for his family. I know that all of New York is standing with these officers and their families.”

“I offer and extend my prayers to the family of the NYPD officer killed tonight, to the officer fighting for his life, and to their fellow officers at the 32nd Precinct and across the city. These men answered a plea for help, both risked and one lost their life, all while trying to protect another New Yorker’s safety as countless officers across our city do each day,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said in a statement.

“All of New York state is in mourning tonight. As we await the facts, my office may assert jurisdiction in this matter. We pray for the safety of our police and our communities,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

Officers lined the halls of Harlem Hospital.

“They just carried two brothers out of a hallway to this hospital to try to save their lives. Hundreds and hundreds of police officers are standing here today because their hearts tell them they have to be here, because they feel like they’re alone. We got to end that here, today. Our hearts are broken, we’re in shock. Our knees are buckling and we’re angry, because we’ve been here before,” said PBA President Patrick Lynch.

Officers Rivera and Mora are the fourth and fifth NYPD officers shot in the line of duty in 2022.

