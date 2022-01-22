NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lashawn McNeil, the man police said shot and killed NYPD Officer Jason Rivera and critically injured Officer Wilbert Mora in Harlem, was arrested five times before the deadly encounter.

McNeil, 47, was convicted on a felony drug charge in New York City in 2003. He was on probation.

McNeil was arrested four times on various charges, including assault on an officer and weapon possession, outside the city.

Police said Rivera, Mora and a third officer were sent to an apartment Friday at 119 W. 135th St. in Harlem in response to a 911 call from a woman who said she was in a dispute with her son.

The caller did not mention any injuries or weapons, Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

WATCH: Mayor Adams, Police Officials Give Update —

When the officers entered the apartment, they encountered the woman and another son. The woman said the son she was arguing with, identified as McNeil, was in the back bedroom.

One officer remained with the woman and son while Rivera and Mora went down a long, narrow hallway. Police said the back bedroom door swung open and numerous shots were fired at Rivera and Mora.

McNeil tried to leave the apartment by going down the same hallway where the officers were shot. He encountered the third officer, who fired twice, striking McNeil in the right arm and head, Essig said.

The injured officers and McNeil were taken to Harlem Hospital, where Rivera later died and Mora was in critical condition.

McNeil underwent surgery. He was reported to be in critical condition.