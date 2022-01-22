NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, is fighting for his life Saturday and another officer has died after responding to a call for help from a mother concerning her son’s behavior.

Officers lined up at Harlem Hospital overnight to pay their respects to fallen officer 22-year-old Jason Rivera. Mora was critically injured.

The deadly encounter with the suspect, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, a convicted felon, unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Friday on West 135th Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem.

McNeil is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by a third officer on the scene.

“A 22-year-old son, husband, officer, and friend was killed because he did what we asked him to do,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a late-night news conference.

While the police department mourns the loss of Officer Rivera, there is also anger over what happened.

“The three officers who arrived at that scene were doing their job. They came to answer a call for service, what countless officers do every single day,” Sewell said.

Police said they got a call about a domestic dispute between McNeil and his mother, a retired corrections officer. Once officers got inside, McNeil opened fire without warning, police said.

WATCH: Mayor Adams, Police Officials Give Update —

“One officer remained with the two family members while two other officers go to the back bedroom,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. “As our first officers approach the bedroom, the door swings open, numerous shots are fired, striking both officers, one fatally and one in critical condition. As the perpetrator attempts to exit, he is confronted by our third officer who fires two rounds, striking him in the right arm and head.”

Neighbors said they could hear what was going on.

“Around 10 to 15 shots, like rapid fire and I thought they were fireworks, and I’m like nobody does fireworks in January,” Jordan Sartor said.

“You hear all the sirens, you see all the cars. It’s sad, it’s sad. It’s just sad. We’ve got enough problems in this world. We don’t… this is not it,” said another.

Police said McNeil has an extensive criminal record. Officers recovered a gun at the scene and believe it was purchased illegally in Baltimore.

Mayor Eric Adams said gun violence is an issue that has to be met by everyone.

“It is our city against the killers,” Adams said. “We must save this city together. That is what we must do.”

Officers Rivera and Mora are the fourth and fifth NYPD officers shot in the line of duty in 2022.

Officers Rivera and Mora are the fourth and fifth NYPD officers shot in the line of duty in 2022.