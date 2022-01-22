NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Answer the Call Foundation says they will be providing financial support to the family of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem on Friday.
The foundation is immediately donating $25,000 to Rivera's spouse.
The organization, which was founded by family members of fallen police officers and firefighters, is also aiming to raise more funds for the Rivera family down the road.
“Answer the Call vows to honor our fallen heroes by helping those they loved the most – their families … May we never forget the dangers our first responders face each time they report to work and may we always remember and honor those heroes who don’t make it home,” Stephen Dannhauser, Board Chair of Answer the Call, said in a statement.
The organization says they are praying for the recovery of Officer Wilbert Mora, who was critically injured in the shooting.
To learn more about Answer The Call and how to donate, visit answerthecall.org.