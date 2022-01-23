NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect after another subway shoving attack.
The incident happened Sunday morning at the Fulton and William street subway station in lower Manhattan.
Police said a 62-year-old man was pushed off the platform and onto the tracks as a train approached.
Fortunately, the train stopped in time, and the man suffered only minor injuries.
“These incidents are unacceptable and have to stop. New Yorkers are coming back to the subway and they need it to be safe. We’re grateful to the governor, the mayor and the NYPD commissioner for their commitment to more visibly deploy officers and to humanely address people with mental health issues who might present a risk to New Yorkers using the subway system,” MTA Acting CEO and Chairmant Janno Lieber said.
Last weekend, 40-year-old Michelle Go died after being pushed in front of train at a Times Square station.
The suspect in her case is under arrest.