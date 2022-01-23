NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora remains hospitalized in critical condition Sunday following Friday’s night’s deadly encounter between police and a suspect inside a Harlem apartment.

Police said Lashawn McNeil opened fire on Mora and Officer Jason Rivera. Mora has been hospitalized since, but Rivera died from his injuries that night.

Sunday, members from dozens of Westchester County police departments are scheduled to travel to Harlem in a tribute to Rivera.

Police responded to a 911 call from a woman who reported a domestic dispute with one of her sons, later identified as McNeil, at their West 135th Street apartment Friday evening.

The woman told police she recently had a medical procedure and McNeil was in town from Baltimore to help her, but they got into a dispute that led her to call 911.

The woman and a different son were in the living room when three officers arrived, according to police. McNeil was in the rear bedroom and not visible.

When Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27, approached the bedroom, McNeil allegedly opened fire, striking them both.

As McNeil left the bedroom and attempted to exit the apartment, he encountered the third officer, who fired and struck McNeil in the right arm and head, police said.

McNeil, 47, has a history of posting anti-police and anti-government messages on social media, sources told CBS2.

McNeil underwent surgery that night and was last reported to be in critical condition.