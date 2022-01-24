PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students in Paterson, New Jersey returned to school Monday.
It was their first day of in-person learning since before the holiday break.
The district went remote due to COVID-19 concerns, then extended virtual learning for an extra week.
Now it's back to class as coronavirus cases continue to drop. All students and staff are required to be tested to keep everyone safe.
Paterson is New Jersey’s third largest school district, where Superintendent Eileen Shafer has been with the district for more than 30 years.
She will join CBS News New York later Monday afternoon to discuss the return.
