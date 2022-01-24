NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 is learning more about a third NYPD officer on the scene of the deadly police-involved shooting in Harlem.
Rookie Officer Sumit Sulan is being hailed as a hero. Sources say the 27-year-old was in training under Officer Wilbert Mora when they responded to the call Friday night, along with Officer Jason Rivera.READ MORE: NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Remains In Grave Condition At NYU Langone
After Mora and Rivera were shot, officials say the suspect emerged from a hallway, still armed with his gun. Sulan fired back at the suspect, striking him twice.READ MORE: NYPD Officer Jason Rivera 'Always Said He Wanted To Be A Police Officer;' Wake And Funeral Set For This Week
Mora is still in grave condition at Harlem Hospital, and Rivera died of his injuries. His wake will be held Thursday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, followed by his funeral Friday.MORE NEWS: Lashawn McNeil, Suspect In Deadly Harlem Police Shooting, Was On Probation, Has 5 Prior Arrests
The suspect, Lashawn McNeil, also remains hospitalized.