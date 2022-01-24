NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lashawn McNeil, the man police say opened fire on NYPD officers in Harlem late last week, killing one and gravely injuring another, died at the hospital Monday, police sources told CBS2.

McNeil, 47, was shot in the head and right arm as he tried to flee the scene, police said.

Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she was having a dispute with her son at around 6:30 p.m. Friday on West 135th Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

The woman told police she recently had a medical procedure and her son was in town from Baltimore to help out, but they got into a dispute.

“The mother was not really specific. She just stated that she was ill. Her son was coming up to take care of her, and he became problematic,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

When officers arrived, McNeil was in a bedroom down a long, narrow hallway. As they approached, the door swung open and multiple shots were fired.

Sources told CBS2 a third officer, rookie Sumit Sulan, shot McNeil as he tried to leave the apartment.

McNeil and the wounded officers were rushed to Harlem Hospital, where Rivera died. Mora was transferred Sunday to NYU Langone Medical Center but remains in grave condition.

Police recovered a gun at the scene and believe it was illegally purchased in Baltimore.

According to police, McNeil had been arrested five times before the deadly encounter and was on probation after being convicted of a felony drug charge in New York City in 2003. He was arrested four times outside the city on various charges, including assault on an officer and weapon possession.

Sources told CBS2 McNeil also had a history of posting anti-police and anti-government messages on social media.