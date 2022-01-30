NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is making progress in the fight against the Omicron variant, the mayor announced Sunday.
Mayor Eric Adams said indicators show a cases are rapidly declining, and hospitalizations and deaths are down, too.
“New Yorkers are winning,” Adams said. “The key indicators are showing that we’re beating back Omicron variant.”
The mayor also said the city will deliver COVID antiviral pills to eligible New Yorkers same day, free of charge.
“Oral antiviral pills, like Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, taken for five days help stop the virus from reproducing, which reduces the amount of virus in the body and prevents symptoms from getting worse,” Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi added.
The mayor said New York City leads the nation with 75% of residents fully vaccinated, including 85% of adults and 50% of children over 5.
The mayor said New York City leads the nation with 75% of residents fully vaccinated, including 85% of adults and 50% of children over 5.
He said 16.3 million vaccine doses have been administered citywide, along with 2.7 million booster shots.
“The message is clear: Get vaccinated and stay up to date with your booster,” he said. “This pandemic is still here, it’s claiming lives.”
The city reported 2,300 COVID-related deaths this month alone.
