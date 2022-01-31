EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Giants introduced Brian Daboll as the team’s 20th head coach Monday.

Daboll faces an uphill battle trying to turn the downtrodden franchise around, CBS2’s Otis Livingston reported.

The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 and they’ve lost at least 10 games each season since.

“Got a lot of work to do, that’s for sure, but I think that this is a very enticing job,” Daboll said.

WATCH: Brian Daboll Introductory Press Conference

Daboll looked like he was ready to get down to business as soon as he arrived at the Giants facility.

The 46-year-old replaces Joe Judge, who went 10-23 in two years.

The two coaches before Judge were also fired after two seasons or less as the once proud franchise has struggled through one of the worst stretches in team history.

So, does the new head coach feel extra pressure to turn this thing around?

“There’s pressure with every job in this business. Obviously, we’re here in New York, we understand the market, but the pressure is gonna be put on ourselves too,” Daboll said. “We’re gonna do everything we can do, like I talked about before, build an organization which we feel is the right way, unite the building, inspire some people, listen, learn and develop. If you’re prepared, the pressure is less.”

Daboll has an impressive resume as an assistant for six NFL teams. He won a title as a play-caller with Alabama in 2017.

Daboll comes from the Buffalo Bills, where he was the offensive coordinator and helped turn quarterback Josh Allen into an MVP candidate. The Bills were a regular in the playoffs.

Now, Daboll teams up with new general manager Joe Schoen, who helped build that Bills team. Daboll said that chemistry is essential.

“It’s absolutely important that we have shared alignment, shared vision, shared core principles and values of the type of people we want to bring in. Let’s not forget, this is a people business too. There’s X’s and O’s, but this is a people business. It’s about leading, it’s about cultivating and it’s about inspiring,” Daboll said.

After hiring a coaching staff, Daboll will turn his attention to quarterback Daniel Jones and getting the former first round pick to live up to expectations.