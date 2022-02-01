CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State’s mask mandate will remain in place, at least for now.

An appellate panel of judges issued the ruling Sunday, saying the mandate will stay in effect while the state appeals a judge’s decision that found the order unconstitutional.

The state’s health commissioner had reinstated the mask mandate in mid-December, before extending it to Feb. 10.

The legal battle began when parents who opposed the requirement sued the governor and the state’s health department.

