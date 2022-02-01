NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State’s mask mandate will remain in place, at least for now.
An appellate panel of judges issued the ruling Sunday, saying the mandate will stay in effect while the state appeals a judge’s decision that found the order unconstitutional.READ MORE: Mask-Less Children Join Parents At Rally On Long Island Protesting State Mask Mandate
The state’s health commissioner had reinstated the mask mandate in mid-December, before extending it to Feb. 10.READ MORE: Appeals Judge Leaves N.Y. Mask Mandate In Place, For Now
The legal battle began when parents who opposed the requirement sued the governor and the state’s health department.
