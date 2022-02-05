NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Spread of the Omicron variant continues to ease up in New York.
State health officials say the positivity rate is now 3.7%. That’s the first time the single-day positivity rate has been below 4% since Nov. 26.
There are also fewer hospitalizations. Currently, just over 5,400 people are hospitalized with COVID. That’s the lowest number since Christmas.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC’s COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home