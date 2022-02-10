NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A driver remains in critical condition Thursday and police continue to investigate a crash in Queens that also killed a 10-year-old girl and sent another woman to the hospital.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, devastating surveillance video shows an SUV pulling out of a grocery store parking lot and speeding straight into a car wash on Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway.

A family and community were in mourning Wednesday evening after the tragic crash claimed the life of a child.

“God gained an angel, but a parent lost a child,” Legend Jones, who works at the grocery store, said.

Police identified the girl as 10-year-old Davina Afokoba of Queens.

Jones was one of the good Samaritans who tried to help Davina, who was pinned between the car and partially-collapsed building.

“I told the little girl, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be alright. We’ll try to get you out here.’ But once them beams came down, it was about nothing you can do,” Jones said.

According to police, a 34-year-old woman was behind the wheel. A sticker on the SUV’s back window read “NEW DRIVER Please Be Patient,” but it was not immediately clear if it was referring to the woman.

“I don’t know if she got nervous, she got scared, if her foot got stuck or what, but she just kept going,” Jones said.

The SUV also hit a 33-year-old woman who was walking with the little girl. Police did not say if the two were related.

“I was right down the street. I heard the crash. So when I come up, the lady was underneath the car there, they trying to pull her out and stuff like that. I couldn’t stand here and watch that,” Tony Brooks said.

It was a grim scene through the night as the SUV remained lodged in the building. The exact circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

Some in the area were counting their blessings, while keeping the girl and her family in their prayers, since the SUV just narrowly missed them.

“It could have easily been me,” said Daquan Jones, who works as E & J Barber Shop.

Police said the driver is licensed and was in stable condition at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.