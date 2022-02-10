NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Effective Thursday, masks are no longer required inside businesses around New York, but Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the mask mandate will remain in place for schools.

COVID-19 cases have been declining since Jan. 9. The latest data showed fewer than 35 cases per 100,000 people, the lowest amount in two months.

As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported, New Yorkers said losing their masks is like a breath of fresh air.

“Definitely over the mask situation, definitely over it. I hate it,” said Carson Hernandez of Middle Village, Queens.

“It is about time, we need to return to some sort of normalcy,” Travis Schwerif of Hell’s Kitchen said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

New York’s indoor mask mandate has expired, but only for certain places. Retail shops, restaurants, malls and the workplace are cleared to make face coverings optional.

You’ll still be required to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, arenas, gyms and movie theaters in New York City.

“Honestly, I think we are over the masks and I think it’s about time that we got rid of the mask,” Dina Kukaj said.

“I think it’s a bit too premature,” another New Yorker said.

New York’s mask mandate will continue on mass transit and inside schools, where the mandate gets mixed reviews from parents.

New Jersey and Connecticut have announced plans to drop masks in schools.

“I think reasonable people can disagree on the exact timing of removal of some of these restrictions. I don’t think Gov. Hochul today ruled out taking masks off of kids sometime in the near future. I think they’re looking at their data and making decisions that are tough, frankly,” Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark, said.

A decision from the governor could come as early as March.