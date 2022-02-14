CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, coronavirus testing, COVID, Health, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Free at-home COVID test kits are now available at New York City libraries and museums.

Starting Monday, the New York City Test and Trace Corps will distribute the kits at 14 landmark cultural sites.

READ MORE: Police: Christina Yuna Lee, 35, Stabbed To Death After Being Followed Home In Chinatown

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times

READ MORE: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating More Antisemitic Incidents Across Brooklyn And Queens

The list includes the American Museum of Natural History and 27 branches of the New York, Queens and Brooklyn public libraries.

The kits will be available on a first come, first served basis and limited to one per person while supplies last.

MORE NEWS: Jury Deliberations Resume In Sarah Palin's Defamation Suit Against New York Times

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

CBSNewYork Team