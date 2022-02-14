NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Free at-home COVID test kits are now available at New York City libraries and museums.
Starting Monday, the New York City Test and Trace Corps will distribute the kits at 14 landmark cultural sites.
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times
The list includes the American Museum of Natural History and 27 branches of the New York, Queens and Brooklyn public libraries.
The kits will be available on a first come, first served basis and limited to one per person while supplies last.
