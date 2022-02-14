SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nearly a year after a deadly fire, Rockland County officials have taken control of Spring Valley’s building inspections.

The state demanded change after the tragic fire that killed a firefighter last spring.

Monday, officials told CBS2’s Nick Caloway that building inspectors have their hands full with a backlog. The list totals about 800 inspections and complaints that have piled up in Spring Valley.

They’re now the responsibility of Rockland County’s new Office of Building and Codes. It comes nearly one year after the fire at the Evergreen Court Homes that killed volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd.

County Executive Ed Day said it’s about correcting dangerous conditions that put lives at risk.

“We all know, we’ve already lost a hero firefighter here in Spring Valley. We cannot allow things like that to happen ever again,” Day said.

The fire, along with a history of dysfunction and corruption within the village’s building department, led to the county takeover.

“Unlike the previous village building department administration, the administration, not the inspectors, a culture of corruption will not be tolerated,” said Day.

The newly-created department consists of 20 certified code inspectors tasked with conducting long-overdue inspections of homes, businesses and gathering sites.

Officials said some conditions that were ignored in the past will be addressed.

“Make no mistakes, we will not hesitate to issue fines to those in violations of the state codes,” said Office of Building and Codes Director Ed Markunas.

An old cafeteria in a county office building in Pomona was converted to house the new department. A satellite office will also open a few miles away in Spring Valley.

Day said this is meant to be a temporary move, and control will be given back to Spring Valley when the state gives the OK.

Officials expect to see some resistance in carrying out inspections. The said they would get a warrant if anyone denies entry to an inspector.

We reached out to the Spring Valley mayor’s office, but did not get a response before the report aired.

County officials also announced a 30-day moratorium on new building permits in Spring Valley to help inspectors get through the backlog of complaints.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.