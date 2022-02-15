Breaking NewsPolice Say 4-Year-Old Paislee Shultis Found Alive In Ulster County After She Was Reported Missing In 2019
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The rookie NYPD officer who shot and killed the gunman who murdered two fellow officers in Harlem got a big promotion Tuesday.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell promoted Sumit Sulan to detective.

Sulan was being field trained by Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera when they responded to a domestic call last month.

When gunshots rang out, Sewell said Sulan moved the suspect’s mother and brother into the kitchen, then approached the hallway where Lashawn McNeil had shot Mora and Rivera.

“Like his partners, he is an example that police officers are ordinary people called upon to do extraordinary things,” the commissioner said. “And they often do, risking everything.”

Sewell presented Sulan with a detective shield number 332, which she said symbolizes three brothers from the 32nd Precinct.

