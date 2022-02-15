NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The rookie NYPD officer who shot and killed the gunman who murdered two fellow officers in Harlem got a big promotion Tuesday.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell promoted Sumit Sulan to detective.
Sulan was being field trained by Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera when they responded to a domestic call last month.
When gunshots rang out, Sewell said Sulan moved the suspect’s mother and brother into the kitchen, then approached the hallway where Lashawn McNeil had shot Mora and Rivera.
This morning, I had the honor of promoting Officer Sumit Sulan to the rank of detective as I spoke to the @nycpolicefdtn. Like Detectives Mora & Rivera, Sumit’s actions were heroic that fateful night. He was presented shield #332 — symbolizing three brothers from the @NYPD32Pct. pic.twitter.com/naa56hahDb
"Like his partners, he is an example that police officers are ordinary people called upon to do extraordinary things," the commissioner said. "And they often do, risking everything."
Sewell presented Sulan with a detective shield number 332, which she said symbolizes three brothers from the 32nd Precinct.