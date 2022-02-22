NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new poll shows how New Yorkers feel about having to wear masks two years into the pandemic.
Research from Siena College found 58% of New Yorkers want to wait for data in early March before deciding whether to lift the mask mandate in schools. Thirty percent say the mandate should have already ended, and 10% say they want to see it end after this week’s school break.READ MORE: Parents Question Why New York's School Mask Mandate Remains In Place While Restrictions Are Lifted Across Tri-State AreaNewark Catholic Schools Will Lift Mask Mandate Next Month
As for the indoor mask mandate that ended earlier this month, 45% say it should still be in place. Thirty one percent believe it should have ended earlier than it did, and 20% say it ended at the right time.MORE NEWS: Stamford Lifts Citywide Mask Mandate
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
