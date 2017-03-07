ADL Says It Received ‘Multiple’ Bomb Threats At Offices

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Anti-Defamation League says it has once again received bomb threats as Jewish Community Centers in New York and Milwaukee were evacuated after also getting bomb threats Tuesday morning.

On Twitter Tuesday morning, the ADL said “We just received multiple #bombthreats at ADL offices.”

We just received multiple #bombthreats at ADL offices. Law enforcement personnel are responding. More details to come. — ADL (@ADL_National) March 7, 2017

It said law enforcement is responding, adding “more details to come.”

In another Tweet, the ADL copied its original tweet to “@POTUS.”

Meanwhile, a Jewish Community Center in Brighton, New York just outside of Rochester was evacuated Tuesday after it was the target of a bomb threat, 1010 WINS’ Steve Kastenbaum reported.

“We’ll look to work with the FBI to see if ours is similar or different than the other threats that have been received,” Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson said.

A JCC in Milwaukee was also evacuated after a bomb threat was discovered in their email inbox, Kastenbaum reported.

Last week, 20 bomb threats were called into Jewish Community Centers in 12 separate states during the day, including multiple locations in New York and New Jersey.

On Friday, police arrested Juan Thompson, 31, in St. Louis and charged him in connection with calling in a bomb threat to the ADL’s national headquarters last month.

He’s also charged in connection with at least eight threats since January against JCCs nationwide. Prosecutors said the threats were made in an effort to harass and vilify his former girlfriend.