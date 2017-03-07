Mayor, Police Commissioner Visiting Staten Island Jewish Community Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill are visiting the Jewish Community Center of Staten Island in Sea View on Tuesday.
They are meeting with Jewish community leaders to discuss an increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the city.
Last week, 20 bomb threats were called into Jewish Community Centers in 12 separate states during the day, including multiple locations in New York and New Jersey.
On Friday, police arrested Juan Thompson, 31, in St. Louis.
Federal officials said he was charged in connection with at least eight threats since January against JCCs nationwide and a bomb threat to the Anti-Defamation League in an effort to harass and vilify his former girlfriend.