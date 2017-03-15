NY Ski Resorts See Big Boost Following Massive Winter Storm

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — This week’s major storm has given a big boost to upstate New York ski areas after an erratic winter of big snowfalls followed by extended warm spells.
More: Best Skiing, Snowboarding Getaways In The Tri-State
The Olympic Regional Development Authority says Belleayre Ski Resort in the Catskills received 32 inches of snow from Tuesday’s nor’easter, while in the Adirondacks, Gore Mountain received two feet and Whiteface Mountain got 40 inches, with more snow in Wednesday’s forecast.
CHECK: Latest | Traffic | Transit | Flights | Live Blog | Digging Out Photos | Storm Photos | Storm Videos | Safety Tips
The storm brought lesser amounts to western New York, but the 9 inches that fell in Ellicottville were welcomed at Holiday Valley and HoliMont, the two ski areas located in the town 40 miles south of Buffalo. Heavy early winter snowfalls melted away during a warmer-than-usual January followed by a late February stretch that featured high temperatures in the 60s and 70.
Closer to the city, huge numbers were seen as predicted in some parts of Westchester and Rockland counties. CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reported the snow totaled 26 inches in upstate Narrowsburgh, 23.5 inches in Montgomery, 18.1 inches in Stony Point, and 14 inches in Mount Kisco.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)