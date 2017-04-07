Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 7, 2017

Breaking: Senate Votes To Confirm Neil Gorsuch To Supreme Court | Watch CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

April 7, 2017 6:06 AM
Boomer & Carton

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” came courtesy of Forked River and painted a picture of Gov. Chris Christie and President Donald Trump pumping iron.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

We had ourselves quite a radio program to end the work week. Our good friend, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, sat in for Boomer and it didn’t take long for baseball talk to take center stage. Matt Harvey eased some nerves with a solid start in a Mets win, and Masahiro Tanaka and the Yankees made the news, but perhaps not for the right reasons.

Craig and Christie also got into Mets attendance “concerns,” the governor spoke of meatloaf and his buddy President Trump’s love for Vienna Finger cookies and Diet Coke, Shaquille O’Neal battled his REM sleep to call in, and much, much more.

Until Monday  at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

