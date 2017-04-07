Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 7, 2017

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” came courtesy of Forked River and painted a picture of Gov. Chris Christie and President Donald Trump pumping iron.
We had ourselves quite a radio program to end the work week. Our good friend, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, sat in for Boomer and it didn’t take long for baseball talk to take center stage. Matt Harvey eased some nerves with a solid start in a Mets win, and Masahiro Tanaka and the Yankees made the news, but perhaps not for the right reasons.
Craig and Christie also got into Mets attendance “concerns,” the governor spoke of meatloaf and his buddy President Trump’s love for Vienna Finger cookies and Diet Coke, Shaquille O’Neal battled his REM sleep to call in, and much, much more.
