Boomer & Carton Podcast: May 24, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys took on “hump day” and came through with flying colors. They discussed the emergence of Michael Conforto as a bona fide star in New York after his career night for the Mets on Tuesday. They weren’t nearly as thrilled with Matt Harvey, who was decent but hardly dominant in the win over the Padres.
Later, Boomer and Craig talked about the Yankees, who ruined a brilliant start by rookie Jordan Montgomery late. They also chimed in on Aaron Judge’s new rooting section in the Bronx.
As for the NFL, it appears Odell Beckham Jr. is going to get paid handsomely by Nike, and Sheldon Richardson is more than happy to see Brandon Marshall playing elsewhere.
It’s official! The B&C 10th anniversary celebration will be held on Aug. 18 at The Borgata, in Atlantic City.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
