LIRR Riders Face New Routine As Penn Station Repair Work Gets Underway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The “summer of hell” is officially here and that means Long Island Rail Road riders will be facing reduced service and other changes as major repair work begins at Penn Station.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said the new routine Monday morning was “so far, so good.”

“All of our trains are on time, passengers have been coming earlier, which is absolutely great,” he told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris. “So far, it’s been very, very good.”

GUIDE: Penn Station Repairs: What You Need To Know

The focus of the eight-week-long project, which will also disrupt NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak, service, is on interlocking tracks. Amtrak, which owns and operates the tracks, says the repair work is especially challenging.

“The absolute worst in terms of degree of difficulty,” said Amtrak CEO Wick Moorman. “Tracks are a mess, trains are running around you 24/7.”

Throughout the project, LIRR train service into Penn will be cut by 20 percent. Lhota said riders really need to consider changing their routine.

“Trying to make this as easy as possible to provide an array of options so everyone can get to work on time and home in the evening,” he said.

The LIRR is adding train cars to try and serve as many people as possible. Some LIRR trains will be stopping at Atlantic Terminal or Hunterspoint Avenue, where commuters can take a subway or ferry across the East River free of charge.

Rider can also hop on a ferry from the never before used Glen Cove Ferry Terminal, but get there early because there’s only room for 375 passengers on two ferries.

In addition, there are 200 extra coach buses that will be leaving from eight depots on Long Island.

Should you need help navigating this new system, MTA ambassadors wearing orange vests will be available to guide you to your destination.

The MTA says there will be multiple war rooms set up-to monitor the system in place and make necessary changes as track work continues.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all non-emergency road construction work would be suspended from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. and that all lanes would be open on major roadways in the New York City area starting Sunday night.

It was hoped that would clear major arteries for expanded bus service into Manhattan from Long Island.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)