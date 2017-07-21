NYC Cooling Centers Open As Summer Sizzler Continues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Staying cool will be the name of the game again on Friday as the city gets hit with a third day of extreme heat and humidity that will officially mark the third heat wave of the year.
Whether you are braving the underground heat of the subway or baking out in the sun, it’s important to stay safe as the temperature soar.
FORECAST: How’s The Weekend Looking?
“Increasing your fluid intake is very important on a daily basis as well as throughout the day, Dr. Lawrence Phillips of NYU Langone said.
The city is offering some relief from the heat with cooling centers throughout the five boroughs. They can be found at libraries, community centers, senior centers and NYCHA facilities. Find one near you!
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended pool and beach hours across the state.
In the city, sprinklers will be added to Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens and East River State Park in Brooklyn.
