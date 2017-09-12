Statue Of Christopher Columbus Vandalized In Central Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Vandals defaced the statue of Christopher Columbus in Central Park Tuesday morning.
The statue had the message “hate will not be tolerated” and “something’s coming” scrawled on it. Columbus’s hands were painted red.
The Christopher Columbus statue is located near East 66th Street at the southern end of the mall walkway.
The statue has since been cleaned up.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a special commission will evaluate public monuments on city property and offer recommendations on whether they should stay, be removed, or have plaques with additional information added to them.
The question of the fate of the statues has turned into an election issue, with Mayor de Blasio refusing to say whether he personally thinks the statue of Columbus should stay or be removed.
