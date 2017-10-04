Las Vegas Gunman’s Girlfriend Returns To US For Questioning

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend, back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad, will be at the center of the investigation into the shooting deaths of 59 people as authorities try to determine why a man with no known record of violence or crime would open fire on a concert crowd from a high-rise hotel.

Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley, 62, who was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting, was met by FBI agents at the airport in Los Angeles late Tuesday night, according to a law enforcement official.

The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, who has called Danley a “person of interest” in the attack, said that “we anticipate some information from her shortly,” and said he is “absolutely” confident authorities will find out what set off Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and retired accountant who killed himself before police stormed his 32nd-floor room.

Meanwhile, police released new body cam video showing the chaotic and confusing moments when officers arrived on the scene of Sunday’s deadly mass shooting.

The officers are heard shouting warnings to each other in the chaos that was unfolding as Paddock unleashed a hail of bullets from weapons in his 32nd floor suite at the Mandalay Bay.

Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled “they’re shooting right at us” while officers shouted “go that way!”

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said the shooting spanned between nine and 11 minutes.

Police say Paddock set up surveillance cameras in the hallway outside of his hotel room.

“I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody,” Lombardo said.

Investigators also found a computer and 23 guns with him at the hotel, along with 12 “bump stock” devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously, like an automatic weapon, authorities said. Nineteen more guns were found at Paddock’s Mesquite home and seven at his Reno house.

“The fact that he had that type of weaponry and amount of weaponry in that room, it was pre-planned extensively and I am pretty sure he evaluated everything that he did and his actions,” said Lombardo.

Lombardo said the investigation is proceeding cautiously in case criminal charges are warranted against someone else.

“This investigation is not ended with the demise of Mr. Paddock,” the sheriff said. “Did this person get radicalized unbeknownst to us? And we want to identify that source.”

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack. At least 45 patients at two hospitals remained in critical condition.

