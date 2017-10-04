NYPD Will Train Hotel Workers To Spot Weapons, Suspicious Behavior In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD plans to train thousands of hotel employees to spot things like weapons and rifle cases, as well as suspicious behavior from guests.

This comes in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Stephen Paddock used 10 suitcases to bring nearly two dozen weapons into his 32nd floor suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

Paddock shattered two windows to create sniper’s perches, from which he rained bullets onto the crowd of 22,000 gathered for an outdoor country music concert. At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured.

The NYPD will train hotel security, bellhops and housekeepers to be the first line of defense in New York City.

Schuck asked guests outside the New York Hilton in Midtown what they thought of the idea.

“That’s what we have to do anymore. I hate to say it,” one man named Jack said. “I can’t believe we live in a society where you have to start to worry about weapons being everywhere.”

Many said they understand that police can’t be everywhere, but also said they can’t expect hotel employees to do their job.

“If they’re going to train them, are they going to pay them a little bit more?” Tony asked. “I don’t agree with that, because their main job is to take care of the people that are coming here – their luggage, all that stuff.”