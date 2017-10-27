Police Identify Third Suspect In Deadly Brooklyn Home Invasion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police identified a third suspect Friday in connection with a home invasion in Brooklyn that left an elderly man dead.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said detectives are looking for 43-year-old Howard Morris.

“We’re seeking him now. He is the gentleman who is carrying the lockbox that was taken from the spot that we put out,” Boyce said.

Boyce said Morris, who lives in the Brooklyn area, has 11 prior arrests, some of which are sealed.

“We believe he was brought into this by Suzette Troutman, who actually set this entire thing up,” Boyce said.

Troutman, 45, has been charged with second-degree murder and assault and two counts of burglary.

Investigators say Troutman was a home health aide for 91-year-old Waldiman Thompson and his 100-year-old wife, Ethlin Thompson.

Details in court documents reveal that police have Troutman on surveillance video allegedly picking up her nephew, 27-year-old Dwayne Blackwood, and the third suspect in an SUV shortly before the incident on Oct. 11.

Detectives say the footage shows Troutman drop off the men near the Thompson’s Bed-Stuy home where inside, police say they tied up Mr. Thompson with a cord and sheet over his head and restrained his wife with a belt.

After finding the couple’s lock box with $5,000 cash, investigators say the two men left. Police said Morris was seen on surveillance video with the lock box.

Police say surveillance video then shows Troutman with a small child in the SUV pick up the men and drive them from the robbery scene back to her nephew’s home, where they are seen taking their stash, including the lock box, inside.

Mr. Thompson died from a heart attack. Mrs. Thompson managed to break free from the belt and called for help.

Troutman’s nephew was arrested last week for murder, felony assault and burglary charges.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the third suspect’s arrest.