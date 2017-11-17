CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NYC Commission Reviewing Controversial Monuments Holds First Public Hearing

Filed Under: Christopher Columbus, Janelle Burrell, Teddy Roosevelt

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The public will get its first chance to voice their concerns about several controversial monuments throughout the city before a special commission appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. Friday at Queens Borough Hall.

The controversy has been the source of protests and multiple acts of vandalism. Over the last few weeks, red paint was splashed across monuments, including Teddy Roosevelt and Christopher Columbus.

Friday’s hearing will be the first time that people will be able to voice their opinion in person in front of the mayor’s advisory commission.

The 18-member Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments and Markers has the job of reviewing the monuments and recommending what, if any action, should be taken.

Among the controversial issues the commission will weigh is whether statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle should remain in place or come down.

People have been vocal on both sides of the issue.

“I think it’s wrong for us to celebrate these people,” said Josh Lamon of Woodside, Queens.

“I think they should stay here. It’s a very important part of the city,” said Richard Gomez of the Lower East Side.

The city has also provided an online survey for people to weigh in with questions including “What do you think is the role of public monuments in our city’s public spaces?”and “What factors should the city consider when reviewing a monument?”

There will be additional hearings — one in each borough — before the end of the month.

