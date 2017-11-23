Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Steps Off Amid Tight Security

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade stepped off Thursday with soaring balloons and high-stepping bands as police went all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.

In it’s 91st year, the parade is ushering in new floats and new balloons including Olaf the snowman from Disney’s “Frozen” and Chase from the TV cartoon “Paw Patrol.”

Smokey Robinson, The Roots, Flo Rida and Wyclef Jean were among the stars celebrating, along with performances from the casts of Broadway’s “Anastasia,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “SpongeBob SquarePants,” plus a dozen marching bands.

Protecting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has always been a priority for the NYPD, and this year there will be extra security on hand for the annual event.

The mayor and police brass have repeatedly stressed that visitors shouldn’t be deterred. But they’re asking spectators to be alert for anything suspicious.

“There is no credible and specific threat against the parade,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The parade route is lined with concrete barriers, 16 ton sanitation trucks filled with sand blocking streets protecting against a truck attack similar to the one on the West Side Bike path that claimed eight lives on Halloween.

To ensure safety, vapor sniffing dogs will wander through crowds, officers will be watching from above, and hidden in plain sight.

“We have people at high posts. We have observation teams, there will be sniper teams in and around. We will have undercover assets in a lot of different buildings so there’s going to be a lot you can see out there and a lot you won’t see,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said.

“This beautiful event happens because we are safe. And our thanks to the NYPD for keeping us safe.” de Blasio said.

The parade kicked off at 9 a.m. Thursday from Central Park West and 77th Street.

Police officers will escort each of the giant balloons to help monitor wind speeds and ensure the wafting characters don’t go off course, but winds weren’t expected to climb above 17 mph.

In 2005, a balloon caught an unexpected gust of wind and struck a lamppost in Times Square, injuring two people. Since then, the parade has been accident-free.

Hundreds filed in on Wednesday night to get a sneak peek of the spectacle. The balloon inflation event has become a tradition of it’s own. Heavily-armed NYPD officers guarded the crowds packing West 74th Street and at the only public entrance on Central Park West, police checked bags.

