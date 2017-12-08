If Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” doesn’t get you into the gift-giving spirit this holiday season, then nothing will.
Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
Boomer and Jerry Recco closed the work week with plenty of talk on the Yankees, who appear to be appealing to NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton. The guys also discussed the Nets’ big trade for Jahlil Okafor and their spirited effort down in Mexico City against Carmelo Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thursday night NFL game between the Saints and Falcons was also on the docket, after a handful of players were lost to injury.
Before signing off, Boomer, with help from Brian Jones, presented Week 14’s NFL picks (against the spread).
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!